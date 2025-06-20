Colombier Acquisition Schedules Vote on GrabAGun Merger

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from Colombier Acquisition Corp II Class A ( (CLBR) ).

On June 20, 2025, Colombier Acquisition Corp. II announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for July 15, 2025, to vote on the proposed business combination with GrabAGun. This merger, which will result in the formation of GrabAGun Digital Holdings, is expected to enhance GrabAGun’s market presence and technological capabilities, with the combined company trading on the NYSE under new symbols. The announcement marks a significant step forward in the transaction, with the SEC declaring the registration statement effective, paving the way for the business combination to proceed, subject to shareholder approval and customary conditions.

More about Colombier Acquisition Corp II Class A

GrabAGun is a fast-growing, digitally native eCommerce retailer specializing in firearms, ammunition, and related accessories. The company leverages proprietary software to enhance its eCommerce platform, becoming a leading firearm retail website. GrabAGun’s technological advancements in supply chain management and AI-powered pricing enable efficient logistics and regulatory compliance, offering a streamlined customer experience.

Average Trading Volume: 1,132,125

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $343.8M

