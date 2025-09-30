Colombia Holds Interest Rate Steady at 9.25%

Colombia’s central bank maintained its interest rate at 9.25%, unchanged from the previous level. This steady rate reflects a consistent monetary policy stance, with no absolute or percentage change observed.

The actual interest rate decision aligns with analyst estimates, suggesting a neutral market reaction. Financial and real estate sectors may see minimal impact as borrowing costs remain stable. The market impact is likely short-term, focusing on sentiment rather than altering long-term policy expectations.

