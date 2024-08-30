Collins Foods Shareholders Approve All AGM Resolutions

Collins Foods Limited (AU:CKF) has released an update.

At the recent Annual General Meeting for Collins Foods Limited, shareholders voted in favor of all proposed resolutions. The company, known for franchising KFC and Taco Bell in Australia, and KFC in Netherlands and Germany, affirmed its commitment to the mission ‘Restaurants Done Better.’ Detailed voting results showcased strong support, with majorities ranging from 96.62% to 99.51% in favor of the various resolutions.

