Collins Foods Expands Shares on ASX

Collins Foods Limited has announced the application for quotation of 154,360 newly issued ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) with the security code ‘CKF’. The official request was made public on August 13, 2024, as per the company’s compliance with the ASX Listing Rules. This move signifies a potential expansion in Collins Foods Limited’s investor base and its capital structure.

