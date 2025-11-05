Colliers International Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Colliers International Group ( (CIGI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Colliers International Group presented to its investors.

Colliers International Group Inc. is a global diversified professional services and investment management company, operating through platforms in Real Estate Services, Engineering, and Investment Management, known for its enterprising culture and partnership philosophy.

In its latest earnings report, Colliers International Group announced a significant increase in revenues and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2025, reflecting solid momentum across all business segments and aligning with its 2025 outlook.

The company reported a 24% increase in consolidated revenues to $1.46 billion and a 24% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $191.1 million for the third quarter. The Real Estate Services segment saw a 14% revenue increase, driven by strong performance in Leasing and Capital Markets, while the Engineering segment experienced a 54% revenue surge, largely due to strategic acquisitions and organic growth. The Investment Management segment also reported a 7% revenue increase, although adjusted EBITDA decreased slightly due to platform integration investments.

Colliers’ financial performance for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, also showed robust growth, with revenues up 19% to $3.95 billion and adjusted EPS increasing by 23% to $4.24. The company’s strategic focus on recurring revenue streams and operational efficiency has positioned it well for continued growth.

Looking ahead, Colliers maintains its positive outlook for 2025, expecting low-teens percentage revenue growth and mid to high-teens adjusted EPS growth, supported by a stable macroeconomic environment and ongoing strategic initiatives.

