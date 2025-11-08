Collegium Pharmaceuticals Reports Record Growth and Optimistic Outlook

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Collegium Pharmaceuticals Reports Record Growth and Optimistic Outlook

Collegium Pharmaceuticals Reports Record Growth and Optimistic Outlook

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. ((COLL)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Collegium Pharmaceuticals’ recent earnings call painted a picture of robust growth and strategic confidence. The company reported record revenues and growth across its key product lines, notably Jornay PM and its pain portfolio. This positive sentiment was bolstered by effective strategic capital deployment and an increase in financial guidance for 2025, signaling confidence in sustained growth. However, there were some concerns regarding gross to net variability and the delayed impact of sales force expansion.

Record Quarterly Net Revenue

Collegium Pharmaceuticals achieved a milestone with record quarterly net revenue of $209.4 million, marking a 31% increase compared to the previous year. This impressive growth underscores the company’s strong market position and effective business strategies.

Strong Growth in Jornay PM

Jornay PM emerged as a standout performer, generating a record $41.8 million in net revenue. This was accompanied by a 20% year-over-year increase in prescriptions, highlighting the product’s growing acceptance and market penetration.

Pain Portfolio Revenue Growth

The company’s pain portfolio also experienced significant growth, with net revenue reaching a record $167.6 million, an 11% increase from the previous year. This growth reflects the portfolio’s resilience and continued demand in the market.

Adjusted EBITDA Growth

Collegium’s adjusted EBITDA grew by 27% year-over-year, reaching $133 million. This growth indicates strong operational performance and effective cost management.

Increased Financial Guidance for 2025

The company raised its financial guidance for 2025, projecting a 24% year-over-year revenue growth. This optimistic outlook reflects Collegium’s confidence in its growth trajectory and strategic initiatives.

Strategic Capital Deployment

Collegium demonstrated prudent financial management by repaying $16.1 million of debt and ending the third quarter with $285.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. This strategic capital deployment strengthens the company’s financial foundation.

Expansion of Sales Force

The company expanded its ADHD sales force to approximately 180 representatives, aiming to increase its reach among prescribers. This expansion is part of Collegium’s strategy to bolster its market presence.

Gross to Net Variability

Gross to net improvements varied, with Jornay’s gross to net improving from 70% in Q1 to 62% in Q3. These changes impacted net revenue dynamics, highlighting the complexities of pricing strategies.

No Significant Immediate Impact from Sales Force Expansion

While the sales force expansion is a strategic move, its significant impact is anticipated in 2026. Only early signals of impact were observed in Q3 2025, indicating a longer-term strategy.

Rebate Settlements Affecting Nucynta Revenues

Nucynta revenues were influenced by rebate settlements, with a $2.8 million benefit attributed to prior period activities. This factor played a role in the financial outcomes for the period.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Collegium Pharmaceuticals’ forward-looking guidance is optimistic, with expectations of a 24% year-over-year revenue growth in 2025. The company aims to expand Jornay PM’s market presence, maximize the durability of its pain portfolio, and explore business development opportunities to enhance shareholder value. The adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $460 million and $470 million, reflecting strong financial health.

In conclusion, Collegium Pharmaceuticals’ earnings call conveyed a positive sentiment, underscored by record revenues and strategic growth initiatives. The company’s increased financial guidance and strategic capital deployment highlight its confidence in continued growth. While there are challenges, such as gross to net variability and delayed sales force impact, the overall outlook remains optimistic, with promising prospects for the future.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement