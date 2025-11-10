Collective Mining Launches Drilling Program Amid Record Tungsten Prices

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Collective Mining ( (TSE:CNL) ) has shared an announcement.
Collective Mining Ltd. has commenced a multi-hole drill program targeting the tungsten-rich zone of the Apollo system at its Guayabales Project in Colombia. This initiative comes amid record-high tungsten prices, drawing significant interest from Colombian authorities. The Apollo system, which hosts Colombia’s first hard rock tungsten discovery, presents a strong potential to meet the growing demand for tungsten. With substantial funding, the company is well-positioned to continue its aggressive exploration and drilling plans, aiming to expand its high-grade mineral zones and explore new targets.
The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:CNL) stock is a Buy with a C$22.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Collective Mining stock, see the TSE:CNL Stock Forecast page.
More about Collective Mining
Collective Mining Ltd. is a gold, silver, copper, and tungsten exploration company with projects in Caldas, Colombia. The company has options to acquire 100% interest in two projects located within an established mining camp with ten fully permitted and operating mines. Its flagship project, Guayabales, is anchored by the Apollo system, which hosts a large-scale, bulk-tonnage, and high-grade gold-silver-copper-tungsten system.
YTD Price Performance: 143.02%
Average Trading Volume: 214,874
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: C$1.27B
