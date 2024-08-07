Collective Mining Boosts Sustainability Efforts

Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) has released an update.

Collective Mining Ltd. has released its 2023 Sustainability Report, detailing significant strides in environmental stewardship and social responsibility within its Colombian operations. Notably, the company has increased its social investments to over $280,000, impacting more than 1,700 individuals with various community projects. The report also highlights the achievement of carbon neutrality and a record of safety, emphasizing the company’s commitment to sustainable and safe mining practices.

For further insights into TSE:CNL stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.