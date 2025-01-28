Colibri Advances Drilling at Pilar Project, Eyeing Near-term Gold and Silver Production

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An update from Colibri Resource ( (TSE:CBI) ) is now available.

Colibri Resource Corporation has completed six of its planned diamond drilling holes at the El Pilar Gold & Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico, as part of a 1,250 metre program. In collaboration with its partner Tocvan Ventures, the drilling aims to enhance the geological model of the area and contribute to a Maiden Resource Estimate. The project is seen as holding significant potential for near-term gold and silver production, following promising historical drill results and metallurgical tests. The ongoing drilling is expected to further define and expand the mineralization zones, which could strengthen Colibri’s position in the gold-silver mining sector.

More about Colibri Resource

Colibri Resource Corporation operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold and silver properties. The company holds a 49% interest in the El Pilar Gold & Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico, with its primary market focus on becoming a near-term producer of these metals.

YTD Price Performance: -8.00%

Average Trading Volume: 130,986

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$3.12M

