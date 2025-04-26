Colgate-Palmolive Reports Resilient Q1 2025 Results

Colgate-palmolive Company ( (CL) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Colgate-palmolive Company presented to its investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global leader in consumer products, specializing in oral care, personal care, home care, and pet nutrition, with a strong focus on sustainability and community wellbeing. In its first quarter of 2025, Colgate-Palmolive reported a 3.1% decrease in net sales, although organic sales saw a modest increase of 1.4%. The company achieved a 2% rise in GAAP EPS to $0.85 and a 6% increase in Base Business EPS to $0.91, highlighting resilience in challenging market conditions. Colgate-Palmolive maintained its leadership in the toothpaste and manual toothbrush markets with global shares of 40.9% and 31.9%, respectively. Despite a challenging global market environment, Colgate-Palmolive’s strategic focus on brand health and household penetration contributed to a slight increase in operating profit and net income. The company also reported a net cash flow from operations of $600 million for the quarter. Looking ahead, Colgate-Palmolive remains confident in its strategy to navigate market uncertainties and aims for low single-digit growth in net sales and earnings per share for the full year 2025.

