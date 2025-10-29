Coles Group Reports Strong First Quarter Sales Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Coles Group ( (AU:COL) ).

Coles Group reported a 3.9% increase in total group sales revenue for the first quarter of 2026, driven by a 4.8% growth in supermarket sales. The company attributes this success to its focus on value, quality, and customer experience, as well as its major transformation projects. Despite a slight decline in liquor sales, the simplification of the ‘Simply Liquorland’ banner has positively impacted sales. The company’s efforts in eCommerce have also been fruitful, with penetration reaching 13.3%.

Coles Group is a leading Australian retailer operating primarily in the supermarket and liquor sectors. The company focuses on providing value, quality, and enhancing customer experience, with a significant presence in the eCommerce space.

