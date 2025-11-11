Coles Group 2025 AGM Results: Key Resolutions Passed

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Coles Group ( (AU:COL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Coles Group Limited announced the results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions were decided by a poll. Key outcomes included the approval of the re-election of directors and the adoption of the remuneration report, while an amendment to the constitution was not carried. The meeting’s results reflect the company’s governance and strategic decisions, impacting its operational and leadership structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:COL) stock is a Buy with a A$26.60 price target.

More about Coles Group

Coles Group is a leading Australian retailer, primarily engaged in the supermarket sector. The company offers a wide range of products including groceries, fresh produce, and household items, focusing on providing quality and value to its customers across Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 2,701,135

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$30.01B

