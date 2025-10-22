Cokal Resumes Mining Operations and Appoints New Contractor to Boost Production

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Cokal ( (AU:CKA) ) just unveiled an update.

Cokal Limited has announced the resumption of limited mining operations at its BBM site, producing small quantities of Low Volatile Hard Coking Coal to sustain operations during a period of low market demand. The company has appointed PT Harapan Mitra Lestari as a mining contractor to commence operations in December 2025, under a non-exclusive agreement. This strategic move, along with a new agreement with PT Petrosea to enhance logistics facilities, positions Cokal to scale production as market conditions improve, ensuring operational flow and fulfilling domestic supply commitments.

More about Cokal

Cokal Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on the production of Low Volatile Hard Coking Coal (LVHCC). The company holds a 60% stake in PT Bumi Barito Mineral (BBM), which is engaged in coal mining operations. Cokal’s market focus is on maintaining operational continuity and fulfilling domestic supply commitments amidst fluctuating market demands.

Average Trading Volume: 639,439

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$43.16M

For an in-depth examination of CKA stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue