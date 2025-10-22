Cokal Limited Announces Key Resolutions for Upcoming AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cokal ( (AU:CKA) ) has shared an update.

Cokal Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 21, 2025, to be held both in Sydney and virtually. Key agenda items include the consideration of the company’s financial statements, adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of Director Mr. Domenic Martino, and approval of a mandate to issue additional equity securities. These resolutions are significant for shareholders as they address financial reporting, governance, and potential capital expansion, impacting the company’s strategic direction and shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 639,439

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$43.16M

