Coho Collective Kitchens Inc (TSE:BRED) has released an update.

Coho Collective Kitchens Inc. reports a record-breaking September with over $1.5 million in sales, marking a notable 127% year-over-year increase, fueled by the successful integration of Purebread Bakery. The company also saw a 30% boost in online sales for Thanksgiving orders, showcasing its ability to adapt to the growing digital market.

