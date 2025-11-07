Coherus Oncology Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Coherus Biosciences ( (CHRS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Coherus Biosciences presented to its investors.

Coherus Oncology, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company specializing in innovative oncology therapies, with a focus on developing and commercializing treatments for various types of cancer. The company is known for its next-generation PD-1 inhibitor, LOQTORZI, and a robust pipeline of clinical candidates targeting multiple cancer indications.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial report, Coherus Oncology highlighted a 12% increase in net revenue from its flagship product, LOQTORZI, compared to the previous quarter. The company also expanded its CHS-114 clinical program to include colorectal cancer, reflecting its strategic focus on addressing unmet medical needs in oncology.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included net revenue of $11.6 million, driven by increased demand for LOQTORZI, and a net loss of $44.5 million, which was an improvement from the previous year’s loss. The company reported cash and marketable securities totaling $191.7 million, indicating a strong financial position to support ongoing research and development activities. Coherus also continues to advance its pipeline with significant progress in clinical trials for CHS-114 and casdozokitug.

Looking ahead, Coherus Oncology remains committed to expanding its oncology pipeline and maximizing the potential of LOQTORZI through strategic partnerships and combination therapies. The company’s management is optimistic about achieving multiple data readouts in 2026, which could further enhance its market position and address critical needs in cancer treatment.

