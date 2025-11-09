Coherus Biosciences Earnings Call Highlights Strong Growth and Strategic Focus

Coherus Biosciences ((CHRS)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call from Coherus Biosciences conveyed a generally positive sentiment, underscored by strong financial performance and strategic initiatives aimed at pipeline development and market expansion. However, the company acknowledged some challenges, particularly in regional sales discrepancies and community physician engagement.

Strong Financial Performance

Coherus Biosciences reported a robust financial performance with LOQTORZI net revenue reaching $11.2 million, marking a 12% increase quarter-over-quarter and a staggering 92% increase year-over-year. The company has significantly bolstered its balance sheet, boasting $192 million in cash and investments and achieving a 69% reduction in non-TSA liabilities.

Pipeline Progress and Strategic Focus

The company is making significant strides in its clinical trials, particularly with LOQTORZI in combination with proprietary assets like CHS-114 and casdozokitug. Enrollment is proceeding as planned, and Coherus is pursuing multiple cancer indications, showcasing its scientific leadership and strategic focus on oncology.

Market Expansion and Sales Strategy

To enhance its market presence, Coherus is expanding its sales force by 15% and implementing a remote sales team. This strategy aims to increase reach, especially in community settings where awareness of LOQTORZI’s clinical benefits needs reinforcement.

Reduction in Operating Expenses

Coherus has demonstrated spending discipline by reducing SG&A expenses by 11% compared to the previous year. This decrease is attributed to a reduced headcount, reflecting the company’s commitment to operational streamlining.

Regional Sales Discrepancies

Despite overall positive growth, one region experienced flat demand for LOQTORZI due to post-restructure vacancies. This challenge impacted the national average growth, although other regions performed well.

Challenges in Community Physician Engagement

A notable challenge for Coherus is the low awareness among community physicians regarding LOQTORZI’s preferred position in NCCN guidelines. This lack of awareness affects market penetration outside of hospital-based specialists.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Coherus Biosciences provided optimistic guidance, highlighting strong execution across financial, operational, and strategic dimensions. The company expects LOQTORZI sales to reach $150-$200 million in peak sales by mid-2028. They have streamlined operations, forecasting annual SG&A costs of $90-$100 million for 2025, and are advancing clinical programs with multiple data readouts anticipated in 2026. Strategic initiatives to expand commercial reach and enhance educational efforts are also underway.

In conclusion, Coherus Biosciences’ earnings call reflected a positive outlook, driven by strong financial results and strategic initiatives. While challenges remain in regional sales and community engagement, the company’s forward-looking guidance suggests continued growth and development in the coming years.

