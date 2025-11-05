Cohen & Company Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Cohen & Company ( (COHN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cohen & Company presented to its investors.

Cohen & Company is a financial services firm specializing in capital markets and asset management services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries in the United States and Europe. The company recently reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, highlighting a significant increase in revenue and net income compared to previous periods.

In the third quarter of 2025, Cohen & Company reported a revenue of $84.2 million, a notable rise from $59.9 million in the previous quarter and $31.7 million in the same quarter last year. The net income attributable to Cohen & Company Inc. was $4.6 million, or $2.58 per diluted share, marking a substantial improvement from $1.4 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025.

Key financial highlights include a strong performance from the company’s Capital Markets division, which generated $228 million in new issue and advisory revenue. However, this was partially offset by a negative principal transactions revenue of $159.3 million. The trading revenue also saw a 26% increase from the previous quarter, contributing to the overall revenue growth.

Looking ahead, Cohen & Company remains optimistic about its future performance, with expectations of generating over $50 million in revenue in the fourth quarter and more than $220 million for the full year 2025. The company continues to focus on its strategic initiatives and aims to deliver sustainable value to its shareholders through consistent dividend payouts.

