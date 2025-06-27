Cohen Circle Amends Business Combination Agreement

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I Class A ( (CCIR) ) has provided an update.

On March 18, 2025, Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I entered into a business combination agreement with VEON Amsterdam B.V., VEON Holdings B.V., Kyivstar Group Ltd., and Varna Merger Sub Corp. On June 24, 2025, an amendment to this agreement was made, which included changes such as adjusting the par value of PubCo’s shares and revising the board structure. This business combination aims to position PubCo as a significant investment opportunity in the U.S. market, with implications for shareholder approvals and regulatory compliance.

