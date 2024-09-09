Cogstate Shareholding Changes Unlikely to Affect Operations

Cogstate Ltd (AU:CGS) has released an update.

Cogstate Ltd reports that major shareholder Eisai Co., Ltd has sold a portion of its shares but retains a significant stake, with no expected impact on Cogstate’s revenue or commercial relationships. Eisai intends to sell additional shares but will hold off any further sales for at least a year, ensuring stability in Cogstate’s shareholding structure. These transactions are not anticipated to affect Cogstate’s ongoing operations or its partnerships, including those in its clinical trial and healthcare segments.

