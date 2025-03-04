Cogstate Ltd Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Cogstate Ltd ( (AU:CGS) ) has provided an update.

Cogstate Ltd has announced an update regarding its ongoing share buy-back program. The company reported that it has repurchased a total of 1,539,716 shares before the previous day, with an additional 45,021 shares bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of Cogstate’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Cogstate Ltd

Cogstate Ltd operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on cognitive science and technology. The company provides cognitive assessment services and products, primarily targeting clinical trials, academic research, and healthcare providers.

YTD Price Performance: 20.88%

Average Trading Volume: 7,876

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $143.5M

