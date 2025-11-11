Cogstate Ltd Announces On-Market Buy-Back of Shares

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Cogstate Ltd ( (AU:CGS) ) is now available.

Cogstate Ltd has announced an on-market buy-back of its ordinary fully paid securities, as per the notification released on November 11, 2025. This strategic move may impact the company’s stock value and market perception, potentially benefiting shareholders by increasing the value of remaining shares and demonstrating confidence in the company’s financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CGS) stock is a Buy with a A$3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cogstate Ltd stock, see the AU:CGS Stock Forecast page.

More about Cogstate Ltd

Cogstate Ltd operates in the healthcare industry, specializing in cognitive science and technology. The company provides cognitive testing services and solutions, primarily focusing on clinical trials and research in neurology and psychology.

Average Trading Volume: 252,584

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$463.4M

Find detailed analytics on CGS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

