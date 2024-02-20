Cognition Therapeutics Rewards Executives with Stock for Milestones

Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) has released an update.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has incentivized their top executives with Performance Restricted Stock Units (PSUs) as a reward for achieving clinical milestones. The CEO, CFO, and CMO have been granted 150,000, 60,000, and 130,000 PSUs respectively, which will vest over two installments on the anniversaries of these milestones. This move underlines the company’s commitment to its goals and the importance of its leadership team’s contributions.

For further insights into CGTX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.