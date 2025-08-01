Cognition Therapeutics’ Expanded Access Program for CT1812: A Promising Update for Investors

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. ((CGTX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

The recent clinical study update from Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (CGTX) focuses on an Expanded Access Program for CT1812 (Zervimesine), officially titled ‘A Single-arm, Open-label, Expanded Access Program to Provide 100 mg CT1812 (Zervimesine) and to Collect Long-term Safety and Efficacy Data in Participants With Mild-to-moderate Dementia With Lewy Bodies (DLB).’ The study aims to provide access to CT1812 for patients with mild-to-moderate DLB and assess its long-term safety and efficacy, marking a significant step in addressing this challenging condition.

The intervention being tested is Zervimesine (CT1812), a drug designed to be administered once daily for 12 months to adults aged 50 to 86 diagnosed with mild-to-moderate DLB. This program seeks to evaluate the drug’s long-term safety and efficacy.

This study is structured as a single-arm, open-label, expanded access program. Participants will receive the intervention without random allocation, and there is no masking involved. The primary purpose is to provide access to the drug and gather safety and efficacy data.

The study began on April 29, 2025, with the last update submitted on July 31, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and ongoing nature, which is vital for investors tracking the development timeline.

The update on this study could positively impact Cognition Therapeutics’ stock performance by enhancing investor confidence in the company’s pipeline and its potential to address unmet medical needs in the DLB market. As the study progresses, it may also influence the competitive landscape, especially if results show significant efficacy and safety, setting a benchmark for other companies in the neurodegenerative disease space.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

