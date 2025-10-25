Coforge Limited Releases Unaudited Financial Results for September 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Coforge Limited ( (IN:COFORGE) ) has shared an announcement.

Coforge Limited announced the publication of its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, in major newspapers. This disclosure aligns with regulatory requirements and provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance, potentially impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

More about Coforge Limited

Coforge Limited is a global digital services and solutions provider, specializing in IT services and consulting. The company focuses on transforming client businesses through innovative technology solutions across various industries.

Average Trading Volume: 69,777

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 587.2B INR

