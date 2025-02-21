Coforge Limited Grants 90,300 Stock Options Under ESOP 2005

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

The latest announcement is out from Coforge Limited ( (IN:COFORGE) ).

Coforge Limited has announced the grant of 90,300 stock options under its Employee Stock Option Plan 2005, aimed at boosting employee ownership and motivation. This move, approved by the company’s Nomination and Remuneration Committee, reflects Coforge’s commitment to aligning employee performance with shareholder value, potentially enhancing its competitive positioning and operational efficiency in the IT services sector.

More about Coforge Limited

Coforge Limited operates in the information technology industry, focusing on providing digital transformation services and solutions. The company is known for offering a range of IT services, including application development and maintenance, business process management, and digital process automation, with a significant market presence in various sectors such as travel, insurance, and banking.

YTD Price Performance: -18.86%

Average Trading Volume: 11,645

Current Market Cap: 521.3B INR

See more insights into COFORGE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.