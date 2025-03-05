Coforge Limited Announces Stock Split to Boost Liquidity

Coforge Limited ( (IN:COFORGE) ) just unveiled an update.

Coforge Limited has announced a stock split, where each existing equity share of Rs. 10 will be subdivided into five shares of Rs. 2 each. This move aims to increase liquidity and make the shares more accessible to small investors, potentially expanding the shareholder base and enhancing market participation.

More about Coforge Limited

Coforge Limited operates in the technology sector, providing IT services and solutions. The company focuses on delivering digital transformation services across various industries, enhancing operational efficiencies and customer experiences.

YTD Price Performance: -23.35%

Average Trading Volume: 12,487

Current Market Cap: 492.4B INR

Find detailed analytics on COFORGE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.