Codrus Minerals Advances Exploration with Promising Drilling Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Codrus Minerals Ltd ( (AU:CDR) ) has shared an announcement.

Codrus Minerals Ltd has completed its inaugural drilling campaign at the Bull Run Gold Project in Oregon, targeting five priority gold zones. Initial results from three diamond core holes show promising gold mineralization, reinforcing the project’s potential. The company is also advancing its Jasper Wedge project in Canada and reviewing strategic options for its Middle Creek and Red Gate projects in Australia. These developments underscore Codrus’s commitment to expanding its exploration portfolio and enhancing its industry positioning.

More about Codrus Minerals Ltd

Codrus Minerals Ltd is a diversified exploration company focusing on gold, copper, rare earth, and uranium assets located in the United States, Australia, and Canada. The company is actively involved in identifying, assessing, and securing quality resource assets that align with its exploration and development strategy.

Average Trading Volume: 551,031

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Find detailed analytics on CDR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue