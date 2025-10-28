Codere Online to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 17

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Codere Online ( (CDRO) ) has provided an announcement.

Codere Online announced on October 28, 2025, that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 on November 17, 2025. The company will hold a conference call on the same day to discuss the results and provide a business update. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial health and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (CDRO) stock is a Hold with a $8.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Codere Online stock, see the CDRO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CDRO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CDRO is a Neutral.

Codere Online’s overall score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call guidance. However, technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and the high P/E ratio raises valuation concerns. External challenges, such as currency devaluation, also pose risks.

To see Spark’s full report on CDRO stock, click here.

More about Codere Online

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A., a subsidiary of the Codere Group, is a prominent online gaming operator focusing on online sports betting and casino services. Established in 2014, the company operates primarily in Spain and Latin America, including Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina. Codere Online leverages Codere Group’s extensive experience and physical presence in the gaming industry across Europe and Latin America to offer an integrated omnichannel gaming experience.

Average Trading Volume: 48,531

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $299.4M

For an in-depth examination of CDRO stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue