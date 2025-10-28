Codan Limited Updates Director’s Interest in Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Codan Limited ( (AU:CDA) ).

Codan Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest notice, specifically regarding Alfonzo Ianniello’s performance rights. The change involves the issuance of additional performance rights under the Codan Share Rights Plan Rules, increasing his total holdings. This adjustment reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to align management incentives with shareholder interests, potentially impacting the company’s governance and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CDA) stock is a Hold with a A$37.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Codan Limited stock, see the AU:CDA Stock Forecast page.

More about Codan Limited

Codan Limited operates in the technology industry, primarily focusing on the development and manufacturing of electronic solutions. The company is known for its high-quality communications, metal detection, and mining technology products, serving various market segments including defense, security, and exploration sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 454,209

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$6.52B

Find detailed analytics on CDA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue