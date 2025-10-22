Codan Limited Successfully Passes All Resolutions at 2025 AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Codan Limited ( (AU:CDA) ) is now available.

Codan Limited announced that all resolutions at its 2025 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, reflecting strong support from shareholders. The approval of key resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of a director, indicates continued confidence in the company’s strategic direction and leadership.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CDA) stock is a Buy with a A$33.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Codan Limited stock, see the AU:CDA Stock Forecast page.

More about Codan Limited

Codan Limited is a technology company that develops robust technology solutions aimed at addressing communications, safety, security, and productivity challenges in some of the world’s harshest environments.

Average Trading Volume: 439,992

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$6.1B

Find detailed analytics on CDA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

