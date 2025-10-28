Codan Limited Issues Unquoted Performance Rights to Employees

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Codan Limited ( (AU:CDA) ).

Codan Limited has announced the issuance of 33,948 unquoted performance rights under an employee incentive scheme, with restrictions on transfer until a specified period. This move is part of the company’s strategy to incentivize and retain talent, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and market competitiveness.

Codan Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on the development and manufacturing of innovative technology solutions. The company primarily offers products and services in communications, metal detection, and mining technology, catering to various market needs globally.

