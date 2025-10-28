Codan Limited Issues Performance Rights to Employees

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Codan Limited ( (AU:CDA) ) has issued an announcement.

Codan Limited announced the issuance of 33,948 performance rights under an employee incentive scheme, which are unquoted and subject to transfer restrictions. This move is part of Codan’s strategy to incentivize employees, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and aligning employee interests with company performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CDA) stock is a Hold with a A$37.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Codan Limited stock, see the AU:CDA Stock Forecast page.

More about Codan Limited

Codan Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on the development and supply of electronic solutions, including communication, metal detection, and mining technology products.

Average Trading Volume: 454,209

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$6.52B

