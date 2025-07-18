Coda Octopus Group Director Resigns for Defense Role

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Coda Octopus Group ( (CODA) ) has issued an update.

On July 16, 2025, Anthony Tata resigned from the Board of Directors of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. following his confirmation by the U.S. Senate for the role of Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness. His departure was amicable, with no disagreements between him and the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (CODA) stock is a Buy with a $10.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Coda Octopus Group stock, see the CODA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CODA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CODA is a Outperform.

Coda Octopus Group’s overall stock score reflects its strong financial performance, particularly in cash flow and profitability, despite challenges in revenue consistency and balance sheet stability. The technical analysis suggests potential short-term stability, while the earnings call reveals promising strategic initiatives. Valuation remains moderate, offering a reasonable entry point for investors considering the company’s growth prospects.

More about Coda Octopus Group

Average Trading Volume: 41,907

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $95.25M

