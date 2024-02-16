Coda Octopus Announces CFO Transition and Interim Replacement

Coda Octopus Group Inc (CODA) has released an update.

John Price has stepped down as CFO of Coda Octopus Group, and Gayle Jardine has taken over as the interim CFO while the search for a permanent replacement is underway. Jardine, with a solid background in finance and previous interim CFO experience at the company, brings a wealth of expertise from senior roles in various organizations. She will receive an annual salary of around $102,500 plus a monthly short-term incentive of approximately $7,500 during her interim tenure.

