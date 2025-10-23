Coda Minerals Initiates Trading Halt Ahead of Capital Raising Announcement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Coda Minerals Ltd ( (AU:COD) ) is now available.

Coda Minerals Ltd has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement regarding a capital raising initiative, known as a Top Up Placement, following a recent Entitlement Offer. This move is expected to impact the company’s financial strategy and market operations, as the trading halt will remain in place until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on 27 October 2025.

More about Coda Minerals Ltd

Coda Minerals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing primarily on mineral exploration and development. The company is involved in projects that aim to discover and develop mineral resources, contributing to the supply of essential materials in the market.

Average Trading Volume: 556,215

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$44.99M

