Coda Minerals Director Increases Stake Through Entitlement Offer

Coda Minerals Ltd ( (AU:COD) ) has issued an announcement.

Coda Minerals Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Keith Jones acquiring an additional 2,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares and 500,000 listed options. This acquisition is part of a non-renounceable, pro-rata entitlement offer, which was previously announced to the ASX. The change in interest reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial position and potentially enhance its market presence, signaling confidence in its future growth prospects.

Coda Minerals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the extraction and processing of minerals, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing shareholder value through strategic acquisitions and development projects.

Average Trading Volume: 583,185

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$46.66M

