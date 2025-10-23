Coda Minerals Announces New Securities Quotation on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Coda Minerals Ltd ( (AU:COD) ) has issued an update.

Coda Minerals Ltd has announced a new application for the quotation of securities on the ASX, involving the issuance of 20,829,915 options expiring in March 2029 and 83,318,319 fully paid ordinary shares. This move is part of previously announced transactions and may enhance the company’s liquidity and market presence.

More about Coda Minerals Ltd

Coda Minerals Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily deals with minerals and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Average Trading Volume: 556,215

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$44.99M

