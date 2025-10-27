Cocrystal Pharma’s CDI-988: A Promising Antiviral in Norovirus Treatment

Cocrystal Pharma ((COCP)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Cocrystal Pharma is conducting a Phase 1b clinical trial titled A Phase 1b, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Trial to Evaluate the Efficacy, Safety and Pharmacokinetics of CDI-988 in Healthy Adults After Challenge With Norovirus. The study aims to assess the effectiveness and safety of the antiviral drug CDI-988 in reducing norovirus symptoms, a significant cause of gastroenteritis worldwide.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests CDI-988, an antiviral drug designed to treat norovirus. Participants will receive either CDI-988 or a placebo orally, followed by a challenge with the Snow Mountain Virus to evaluate the drug’s efficacy.

Study Design: This interventional study is randomized and uses a parallel assignment model. It employs quadruple masking, meaning the participant, care provider, investigator, and outcomes assessor are unaware of the group assignments. The primary purpose is treatment-focused.

Study Timeline: The study is not yet recruiting, with initial submission on September 15, 2025, and the latest update on October 1, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates.

Market Implications: This study could significantly impact Cocrystal Pharma’s stock performance and investor sentiment, especially if CDI-988 proves effective. Success in this trial could position the company favorably in the antiviral market, potentially affecting competitors focused on norovirus treatments.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

