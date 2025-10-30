Cocrystal Pharma Completes $1.03M Private Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cocrystal Pharma ( (COCP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 30, 2025, Cocrystal Pharma announced the completion of a private placement of units priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules, raising $1.03 million through the sale of 743,024 shares of common stock and unregistered warrants for additional potential proceeds of $1.83 million. The investment, made by company insiders including directors and management, demonstrates confidence in Cocrystal’s mission to advance antiviral therapies and strengthens its financial position as it approaches key clinical milestones.

The most recent analyst rating on (COCP) stock is a Buy with a $10.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cocrystal Pharma stock, see the COCP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on COCP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, COCP is a Underperform.

Cocrystal Pharma faces significant financial challenges, with no revenue and ongoing operational losses severely affecting its stock score. The technical analysis indicates potential downward pressure, while the negative valuation metrics are concerning. However, recent corporate events provide some positive aspects, suggesting future growth potential. Overall, the company’s stock score reflects these mixed factors, indicating substantial risk with some long-term opportunities.

More about Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative antiviral treatments for diseases such as influenza, viral gastroenteritis, COVID, and hepatitis. The company utilizes unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create effective antiviral drugs.

Average Trading Volume: 1,554,816

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $13.95M

