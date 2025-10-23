Cochlear Limited Reports Strong Shareholder Support at 2025 AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cochlear ( (AU:COH) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Cochlear Limited announced the results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions were carried, indicating strong shareholder support. The meeting results reflect Cochlear’s stable governance and strategic direction, potentially reinforcing its position in the medical device industry and assuring stakeholders of its continued commitment to innovation and growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:COH) stock is a Sell with a A$280.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cochlear stock, see the AU:COH Stock Forecast page.

Cochlear Limited is a company operating in the medical device industry, primarily focusing on the development and distribution of implantable hearing solutions. The company is known for its cochlear implants, which are designed to help individuals with severe to profound hearing loss. Cochlear’s market focus is on providing innovative hearing solutions to improve the quality of life for people with hearing impairments.

Average Trading Volume: 135,941

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$18.78B

