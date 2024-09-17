Coca-Cola HBC Advances Share Buyback Effort

Coca Cola HBC (GB:CCH) has released an update.

Coca-Cola HBC AG has announced the repurchase of 9,364 of its ordinary shares at £28.00 each as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with the purchased shares to be held in treasury. This buyback is part of a larger initiative, with the company having acquired 6,615,692 shares since the program’s announcement in November 2023. The total number of voting rights in the company now stands at 362,997,918 post-transaction.

