Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Executives Acquire Shares Under UK Share Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( (CCEP) ) has issued an update.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners announced the acquisition of ordinary shares by several key executives, including the Chief Financial Officer, General Counsel, Chief Information Officer, Chief Commercial Officer, and regional General Managers. These transactions, conducted on the Nasdaq Stock Market, reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning management interests with shareholder value through the UK Share Plan.

More about Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc is a leading consumer goods company in the beverage industry, known for its production and distribution of Coca-Cola products. The company operates across various markets, focusing on delivering a wide range of non-alcoholic beverages to consumers in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

See more data about CCEP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue