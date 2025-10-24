Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Advances Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( (CCEP) ) has provided an update.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners announced the purchase of 70,903 ordinary shares on US trading venues as part of its share buyback program, which aims to repurchase up to EUR 1 billion of shares. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and reflects its strong financial position, potentially impacting its market standing and investor relations positively.

More about Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a leading consumer goods company that manufactures, distributes, and sells popular beverage brands. It serves nearly 600 million consumers and supports over 4 million customers across 31 countries, leveraging its multinational scale and local expertise. The company is listed on major stock exchanges including Euronext Amsterdam, NASDAQ, London Stock Exchange, and Spanish Stock Exchanges under the symbol CCEP.

