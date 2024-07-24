Coca-Cola Europacific Executives Trade Shares

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) has released an update.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has disclosed the transactions of two senior executives who dealt with the company’s shares following the vesting of awards from the Employee Share Purchase Plan. Ana Callol, the Chief Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability Officer, acquired and then sold a portion of shares to cover tax liabilities, as did Jose Antonio Echeverria, Chief Customer Service and Supply Chain Officer. Both transactions occurred on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC on July 22, 2024.

