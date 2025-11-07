Coca-Cola Consolidated Completes $2.4 Billion Share Repurchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated ( (COKE) ) has issued an announcement.

On November 7, 2025, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. completed the repurchase of all its outstanding shares held by a subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Company for approximately $2.4 billion. This transaction, funded through cash on hand and a $1.2 billion term loan, marks a significant milestone for the company, reinforcing its commitment to building long-term value for shareholders. The repurchase also led to changes in the company’s board and share repurchase program, indicating a strategic shift in its corporate governance and financial strategy. The transaction highlights the continued strong relationship between Coca-Cola Consolidated and The Coca-Cola Company, with both entities remaining aligned in their mission to deliver beverages efficiently to a large consumer base.

The most recent analyst rating on (COKE) stock is a Buy with a $147.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated stock, see the COKE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on COKE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, COKE is a Outperform.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated’s stock is supported by strong financial performance and a reasonable valuation, though it faces challenges with high leverage and declining free cash flow. The technical analysis indicates bullish momentum, but caution is advised due to overbought conditions. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits further insights.

To see Spark’s full report on COKE stock, click here.

More about Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc., based in Charlotte, N.C., is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. The company manufactures, sells, and distributes beverages from The Coca-Cola Company and other partners, offering over 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia to approximately 60 million consumers. With a history spanning over 123 years, Coca-Cola Consolidated is committed to serving its consumers, customers, and communities with a diverse portfolio of beverages and services.

Average Trading Volume: 500,573

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $11.51B

Find detailed analytics on COKE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue