Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings (JP:2579) has released an update.

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings has revised its full-year earnings forecast upwards for 2024 due to stronger than expected sales and improved manufacturing efficiency. The company has also updated its dividend policy to ensure stable returns, aiming for a higher payout ratio in line with its Vision 2028 strategy.

For further insights into JP:2579 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.