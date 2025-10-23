Cobre Limited Completes Agreement for New Securities Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cobre Limited ( (AU:CBE) ) has shared an update.

Cobre Limited has announced the completion of an agreement leading to the issuance of 25 million fully paid ordinary securities, which will be quoted on the ASX. This move signifies a strategic step for Cobre Limited, potentially enhancing its market presence and providing new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Cobre Limited

Average Trading Volume: 773,608

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$34.58M

