Cobre Limited Advances Copper Exploration with Strategic Partnerships and New Resource Estimates

Cobre Limited ( (AU:CBE) ) has issued an announcement.

Cobre Limited has entered into an investment agreement with Sinomine International Exploration for up to A$3 million, granting Sinomine the option to acquire a 70% interest in Cobre’s Okavango Project. Additionally, Cobre received USD$1,480,500 from BHP to further its exploration efforts on the Kitlanya Projects. The company announced a maiden mineral resource estimate for its Ngami Copper Project and secured environmental approvals in Botswana. Cobre also reported successful results from a copper cathode production program and commenced drilling at the Cosmos Target. The company is advancing its seismic surveys and drilling programs in collaboration with BHP, while relinquishing non-essential licenses in Australia.

More about Cobre Limited

Cobre Limited is a company involved in the mining industry, focusing on copper exploration and development projects. The company operates primarily in Botswana and Australia, with significant projects including the Ngami Copper Project and Kitlanya Projects. Cobre is engaged in partnerships and agreements with major companies like BHP and Sinomine International Exploration to enhance its exploration and production capabilities.

Average Trading Volume: 845,856

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$42.25M

