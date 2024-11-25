Cobram Estate Olives Updates Dividend Announcement

Cobram Estate Olives Ltd. (AU:CBO) has released an update.

Cobram Estate Olives Ltd. has updated its previous announcement regarding the dividend distribution for its fully paid ordinary shares. The update primarily concerns the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) price, with details reflecting the period ending on June 30, 2024. This move may impact investors tracking Cobram Estate’s stock performance and dividend yield.

